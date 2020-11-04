Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has urged intending Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) entrepreneurs and start-ups to take advantage of the ongoing free business name registration in the state.

Mr Louis Amoke, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Enugu State Governor on Media disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu on Wednesday.

“His Excellency, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi through the Enugu SME Agency is offering the state residents the chance to get access to free business name registration recently approved under the Medium, Small and Micro-Entrepreneurs (MSME) Survival Fund.

“The state has 6,606 slots to fill in the MSME Survival Fund.

“If you own a small business in Enugu or intend to start one immediately and you want your business registered for free; you must fulfil the following criteria:

“Three possible names you will like your business to be called, two passports photographs, your phone number, email address and an Identity Card or any means of identification,’’ Amoke said.

He said that the intending SME entrepreneurs/start-ups could register through the link: http://www.enugusme.en.gov.ng/cacgrant or come to Enugu SME Centre located at number 2, Market Garden by SME Bus-stop, Opposite Ebeano Tunnel to register.

“For further inquiry, you can call the following numbers: 09042439495, 08084998224 and 08089344768,’’ the governor’s aide added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved 250,000 Medium, Small and Micro-Entrepreneurs (MSME) to register their business names free-of-charge with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

This move is part of government’s post-COVID-19 pandemic survival intervention to support micro and small businesses to formalise their businesses.

