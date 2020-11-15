Entertainment Host, Des O’Connor, Dead At 88

Des O’Connor, the entertainer who was known for hosting shows like Today With Des And Mel and Des O’Connor Tonight, has died at the age of 88.

He died in hospital on Saturday following a fall at his home in Buckinghamshire last week, his agent confirmed in a statement.

His long-time agent and friend, Pat Lake-Smith, said:

He was recovering well and had been in great spirits, visited by his family, in accordance with hospital lockdown regulations, and looking forward to going home. Unfortunately yesterday evening his condition suddenly deteriorated and he drifted peacefully away in his sleep. Des was the ultimate entertainer. He loved being on stage, entertaining a live audience. He always said the sound of laughter was like the sound of heavenly music. He had a fabulous international TV career, presenting his own prime-time TV shows for over 45 years. On stage, he starred at almost every leading venue throughout the world.



He loved life, and considered enthusiasm almost as important as oxygen. He adored his family – they were everything to him. He is survived by his wife Jodie, their son Adam and his four daughters, Karin, TJ, Samantha, and Kristina. Jodie’s world is shattered, she and Adam and Des’ daughters are hurting more than you could possibly imagine.

Des’ TV career began in 1963 when he began hosting variety series The Des O’Connor Show for ITV.

In 1974, the show was rebranded to Des O’Connor Entertains, before moving to the BBC in 1976 to launch Des O’Connor Tonight.

The show ran until 1982 on BBC Two, later moving back to ITV, where it continued until 2002.

That year, Des teamed up with Melanie Sykes to host lunchtime chat show Today With Des and Mel, which ran until 2006 on ITV as reported by The HuffPost.