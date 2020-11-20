The Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Entrepreneurial Development Mrs Meflyn Anwana has urged youths to continue to direct their minds and energy on their entrepreneurial journey, as this will enable them create and establish platforms that will not only contribute to societal advancement but signpost them on the global economic map.

Addressing participants who were majorly Christian youths cut across the 31 Local government areas of the State, who converged at the Prelate Mbang’s Chapel, F11 Tony Asikpo Street, Shelter Afrique, Uyo, on Wednesday, 18 November, 2020, in a summit tagged: “TOMORROW, TODAY” organized by the Prelate Emeritus of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Sunday Mbang, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr. Orman Esin, in his speech, admonished youths to be law abiding and resourceful in their respective areas of specialization.

He said those who are disciplined, dedicated and focused will always come out successful.

Mr. Esin, appreciated the governor for giving the youths a place in his government while, commending Prelate Sunday Mbang, for putting up such an impactful initiative for the purpose of developing the youths.

Also speaking, Mrs. MefLyn Anwana, who was a keynote speaker, noted that the role and contribution of Akwa Ibom Entrepreneurs is strategically fundamental to the overall development of the economy of the State.

She lauded Governor Udom Emmanuel’s sincerity and commitment towards industrializing the State and expanding the network for MSME’s and entrepreneurs in the State despite scarce resources.

“One man must take us to the moon, it could be you , it can be you, it should be you!



For us to attain our target, we must collectively play vital roles; skills must be acquired and brands created through which Entrepreneurs, in an organized search for advancement can significantly contribute largely to the economic development of our society by availing themselves with new opportunities in value creation” MefLyn stated.

In an interactive session, Christian youth representatives from Akwa Ibom Christian Youth Alliance network took turns to commend the commitment of the Udom Emmanuel led Administration towards tapping the latent entrepreneurial talents existing in Akwa Ibom.

The occasion was graced by the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr. Orman Esin and Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Entrepreneurial Development, Meflyn Anwana as keynote speakers and Ini Mbang SA to Governor Udom Emmanuel On General Support Services.

