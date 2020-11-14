Vincent Ikuomola Abuja

The Chinese authorities have announced exemptions to the recently announced entry ban for Nigerians and some other nationals from Nigeria.

The suspension is effective from November 3rd, 2020.

Though it claimed that the suspension is a temporary measure to curb the spread of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But after engagement with Nigerian authorities, the Chinese authorities said the ban is not a blanket one as some categories of people are exempted.

Those listed as exempted include holders of diplomatic, service, courtesy or C visas (issued for foreign crew members).

Also not affected are Foreign nationals visiting China for emergency needs .

Those with a visa issued after November 3rd, 2020 will not be affected.

The clarification was made during a meeting between the Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and Chargé D’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Mr. Zhao Yong.

The meeting according to a statement signed by the Spokesman, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Ferdinand Nwoye, was at the instance of the Nigerian Minister.

The statement reads: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that following the decision of the Government of China to temporarily suspend entry into China by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria, the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Geoffrey Onyeama invited the Chargé D’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Mr. Zhao Yong to provide clarification on how the new Chinese visa restrictions affect Nigerians.

“The Chinese Embassy subsequently provided the following information: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, China has decided to temporarily suspend entry into China by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria holding valid visas or residence permits, effective from November 3rd, 2020. The Chinese Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria will no longer issue a Certified Health Declaration Form for the above-mentioned.

” Entry by holders of diplomatic, service, courtesy or C visas (issued for foreign crew members) will not be affected. Foreign nationals visiting China for emergency needs may apply for visas at the Chinese Embassy or Consulate. Entry by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria with visas issued after November 3rd, 2020 will not be affected.

“The suspension is a temporary response necessitated by the current situation of COVID-19.

“The above-mentioned measures will be assessed in accordance with the evolving situation and any adjustment will be notified accordingly.

“The Ministry will continue to engage the Chinese Government on the issue and keep Nigerians informed.”