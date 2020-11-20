No fewer than 922,463 residents of Enugu State will be vaccinated in the ongoing yellow fever vaccination in three local council areas with confirmed cases.

Executive Secretary, Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (ENS-PHCDA), Dr. George Ugwu, told newsmen, yesterday, that the councils included Igboeze North (333,551); Nsukka (398,094) and Isi-Uzo (190,818), adding that the number represented 85 per cent of the entire population in the affected local councils.

He said that the state had enough stock of the yellow fever vaccines for the vaccination and had fully trained and mobilised vaccinators to the Primary Health Centres (PHCs), special outreach centres, as well as house-to-house approach.

Besides, Ugwu stated that the massive vaccination was meant for people between the ages of nine months and 44 years, adding that everyone within the age range would be expected to receive the vaccination in the three councils.

He said after vaccination in the affected local councils, the exercise would be extended to about 10 neighbouring councils before the vaccination of the entire state.

“There is no need to panic or send the wrong information, the government is in control of the yellow fever outbreak clinically and has taken the right and appropriate steps to see that our people are protected.

“Already, the agency has continued to engage in robust community mobilisation, sensitisation, health education and promotion.

“Also, the state government has fully mobilised and continued with fumigation of the Ette community and its environs as well as all other communities directly affected in the outbreak,’’ he said.

Ugwu appreciated Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his personal concern and timely intervention, which had led to the control and robust capacity to tackle the outbreak.

