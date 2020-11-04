Following series of intimidation, the traditional ruler of Obede Isiugwu community in Enugu State, Fabian Eke, has been accused of killing nine people.

The leaders of Obede Isiugwu in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, according to SaharaReporters, have accused Fabian Eke of subjecting the people of the community to a reign of terror since he ascended the throne.

Writing a petition to the Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the community members alleged that Eke was responsible for nine verifiable deaths in their community.

Five of the murders were allegedly linked to persons behind the move of the Obede people to form an autonomous community separate from the umbrella Ugwuoji precinct.

The petitioners, under the aegis of members of the Obede General Assembly, said Eke had changed the security architecture of the community and installed Ikechukwu Omeje, a man of questionable character, to oversee the protection of life and property in the enclave.

The petitioners allege that Omeje has turned his office to a hit squad for the Igwe.



“He single-handedly projected Omeje as the head of security in Obede Isiugwu and as the Igwe’s errand soldier who goes about doing his master’s bidding. Upon the emergence of this new order in our community’s security architecture, strange things began to occur to the extent that people got killed and their bodies dismembered in the most bizarre and questionable circumstances,” an excerpt of the letter sent to Ugwuanyi read.



“The ritual killing/murders started at Obede Isiugwu in 2016 when four persons were gruesomely murdered, their blood tapped, sucked and collected with some vital organs missing. Their names are: Fidex Idoko, Ikechukwu Idoko, Christiana Amujiri Lydia and the last person was Virgina Ali, who was killed in February 2020.”

In an interview with SaharaReporters, Iyida Ejiofor, who would assume Igwe of the Obede community if their desire to break out of Ugwuoji is achieved, said the last victim was killed shortly after she had gone to different places of worship to speak against the activities of Eke and Omeje.



“The woman that died in February, she had gone to one or two churches and was saying that ‘the people that are killing people like these, it won’t be better for them.’ Next thing, they killed her,” Ejiofor said.

According to the general assembly, the secretary of the proposed autonomous community, Cletus Odo, is among five other persons allegedly murdered by Eke and Omeje.

“Besides the death of the afore-mentioned citizens of Obede Isiugwu Community through ritual killings, no fewer than five other members of the community have died in mysterious circumstances that defied explanation in recent time. These people before the untimely death, were front-liners in the agitation for the creation of the proposed autonomous community particularly Mr. Cletus Odo (a.k.a. Funky) who was acting as the secretary of the proposed autonomous community and Mr. Mathias Ugwuanyi,” the petition to the Enugu state governor wrote.

They said they have tried unsuccessfully to bring these deaths up for investigation as the accused persons allegedly control the police in the area.

“Surprisingly when incidents of killing in the case of those who were murdered, were reported to the police, Igwe Fabian Eke would interfere with the police investigation by trying to convince the police that such persons died of natural cause and would compel the families of such victims of questionable death to make a similar statement to the police that the victims died naturally. How he was able to have his way with the police, each time such an incident of death occurred has remained inexplicable and most worrisome to us as a people,” they said.

Aside from the cases of killing and torture, the community leaders said that they have been marginalized, accusing the Igwe of sponsoring false claims against them.

Responding to the allegations of insecurity and killings sponsored by him, Igwe Fabian Eke said via text that the allegations were “totally untrue.”



“Someone who wants to be Igwe in a non-existent community within Ugwuoji community is spreading unfounded rumour against me for no just cause. My community is in peace and the troublemakers are in a civil court in SUIT NO EZ/16/2020. Check out our statement of defence and counter at Enugu Ezike High Court over that matter and your story will be complete. Thank you for hearing from me,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...