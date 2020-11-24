In continuation of their preparation for the forthcoming 2020/21 Nigerian professional Football League (NPFL) season, Enugu Rangers have opened a camp in Abakiliki. The Flying Antelopes went into a closed camp in the Ebonyi State capital with 40 players, coaches and backroom staff to avoid distractions they usually face in Enugu.

The coaches, led by former Super Eagles assistant manager, Salisu Yusuf, have been tasked to win at least one trophy next season and a continental ticket. Speaking on arrival in Abakiliki yesterday, Coach Salisu described the closed-door training as one that will enable the coaches to have a closer look at the players.

He said, “Sincerely, with what I have seen of the players since we resumed, I believe we shall make our fans very happy at the end of the season. The one-week close camping in Abakaliki will give us ample opportunity to put finishing touches on the team we are building to fly our flag very high.”

Captain of the Enugu side, Tope Olusesi said, “The pre-season will continue in Abakaliki and I believe it will give the players enough time to create the understanding needed to challenge for both the Aiteo and league trophies in the coming season.”

While in Abakaliki, Rangers will play some friendly games with fellow NPFL side, Dakkada expected to be among the teams.

The team went to Abakaliki with the 27 players retained from last season and 10 new ones, including former Dakkada players, Femi Ajayi and Esor Achibong. Old reliables like Osas Okoro, Ibrahim Olawoyin, Tony Shimaga and Israel Abia are among the retained players.

Rangers opening game of the 2020/21 season will hold in Port Harcourt against Rivers United, while in week two they will host Akwa United F.C of Uyo.