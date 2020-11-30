After back-to-back losses against West Ham and Everton, Fulham returned to winning ways in the Premier League on Monday night with a surprise 2-1 win over Leicester City away from home.

Ademola Lookman paid tributes to late Senegalese striker, Papa Bouba Diop, after scoring the opening goal at the King Power Stadium.

Lookman found the back of the net on the half-hour mark before his teammate, Ivan Cavaleiro, doubled the advantage for the Cottagers from the penalty spot eight minutes later.

Diop passed away at 42 following a long illness.

The midfielder spent almost a decade in English football following his arrival at Fulham from Racing Club de Lens in 2004, going on to represent Portsmouth, West Ham United, and Birmingham City before retiring in 2013.

He made a total of 129 Premier League appearances.

Fulham held on to the two-goal advantage into halftime making it the first time since 2012 that they were enjoying such luxury

2 – Fulham are leading by 2+ goals at half time in an away Premier League game for the first time since April 2012, going on to beat Bolton 3-0 on that occasion. Rarity. #LEIFUL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 30, 2020

Leicester City attempted to mount a fightback in the second half and manager Brendan Rodgers even brought in Kelechi Iheanacho as well as a handful of other substitutions but to no avail.

In the end, the best the Foxes could get was a consolation goal from substitute Harvey Barnes in the 86th minute.

Monday’s win is only the second for Fulham since gaining promotion back to the elite division but it was massive as it has taken them off the relegation spot up to the 17th spot on the Premier League standings.

2013 – Fulham have won a Premier League game against a side starting the day in the top four of the table for the first time since March 2013 (a 1-0 victory at Tottenham), having lost 14 of their last 15 such fixtures prior to today (D1). Shock. #LEIFUL pic.twitter.com/Knt1FAHOJt — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 30, 2020

As for Leicester City, the loss to the Cottagers denied them a chance to be joint top with Tottenham on the log. Instead, they would end the week on the 4th spot behind the trio of Tottenham, Liverpool and Chelsea.