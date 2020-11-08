Manchester City and Liverpool settled for a 1-1 draw in the star fixture in the Premier League played at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Liverpool who had only won once in their last 11 league visits to the Etihad started Sunday’s tie like a house on fire and they were rewarded with a 13th minute lead.

The Reds went in front after Mohammed Salah scored from the penalty spot after Kyle Walker had fouled Sadio Mane in the box.

After growing into the game following a shaky start, City’s equalizer came in the 31st minute when Kevin De Bruyne found Gabriel Jesus in the box and the Brazilian did well to fire the ball past Alisson.

After supplying the assist for the City equalizer, De Bruyne could have put his team in front but he missed a penalty against the title rivals; dragging his spot-kick wide towards the end of the first half.

According to Opta Stats, De Bruyne’s penalty is the first to miss the target completely in a Premier League game since October 2018.

1 – Kevin De Bruyne’s penalty is the first to miss the target completely in a @premierleague game since October 2018, when in the same fixture at Anfield, Riyad Mahrez blazed over against Liverpool for Manchester City. Spooky. #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/OesSCn9NSk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 8, 2020

Though the excitement of the opening 45 minutes was not completely replicated in the second half, it also had some high moments

In one of those occasions, Ederson Morales did well to save from Diogo Jota at the near post and at the other end, Jesus was off-target after being found unmarked in the box by Joao Cancelo.

Having failed to get the win which seemed to be within their reach, Liverpool missed the chance to go top on the EPL standings and so they are third on 17 points after eight games.

For City, they are presently occupying the 11th position on 12 points, having played a game fewer.