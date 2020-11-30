It took until the third minute of added time but Brighton scored a penalty that ensured they took a share of the points against Liverpool at the AMEX Stadium on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp continues to moan about fixture congestion and how it is killing the players, but he will be worried at the trend of results with the game against Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday in view.

After scoring just 10 goals in their first eight matches, Manchester City hit Burnley for five with Riyad Mahrez scoring a hattrick – his first in City colours and his second in the EPL. Meanwhile down the south coast, Manchester United came from two goals to Southampton to win 3-2.

The comeback was facilitated by Edinson Cavani, who came on in the second half and provided an assist and two goals to bring a smile to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s face. It was also a record eighth consecutive away victory for the Red devils.

In the star match of the weekend, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspurs canceled out themselves at Stamford Bridge where there were just three shots on target – two for Chelsea and one for Tottenham.

Afterwards, Jose Mourinho revealed his team was not ‘happy’ with the goalless draw despite the fact that his team’s major tactic was ensuring defensive solidity and trying to beat his former team on the counter. But the point took Spurs back to the summit of the English Premier League table, where they lead courtesy of a better goals difference.

Wilfred Zaha-less Crystal Palace conceded twice in the last five minutes for a second consecutive loss while Marcelo Bielsa’s full octane Leeds United beat Everton 1-0 in a match they could have won by at least three goals. Sheffield United played very well in the second half of their match away to West Brom but they lost 1-0, to remain the only side in the EPL not to have won at least once.

Arsenal continued their poor form at the Emirates on Sunday as they lost 1-2 to Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves, who lost Raul Jiminez to a nasty head clash with David Luiz who was replaced in the second half. Two goals from Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence in the first half even though Gabriel Magalhaes had briefly given them hope with an equaliser.

There are two matches on Monday and Leicester City can go joint-top if they beat Fulham while West Ham welcome Aston Villa to the London Stadium.

Results

Crystal Palace 0 – 2 Newcastle United

Brighton & Hove Albion 1 – 1 Liverpool

Manchester City 5 – 0 Burnley

Everton 0 – 1 Leeds United

West Bromwich Albion 1 – 0 Sheffield United

Southampton 2 – 3 Manchester United

Arsenal 1 – 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers