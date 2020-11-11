By Taofik Salako, Deputy Group Business Editor

Nigerian equities leapt across the N17 trillion mark yesterday after rallying N211 billion in net capital gains as investors continued to place premium on most stocks.

Aggregate market value of all quoted equities at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) rose from its opening value of N16.848 trillion to close at N17.059 trillion. The All Share Index (ASI)- the value-based common index that tracks all share prices at the Exchange, also trended upward to 32,647.10 points as against its opening index of 32,243.05 points.

With the average gain of 1.3 per cent yesterday, the average year-to-date return rose to 20.6 per cent.

All sectoral indices closed positive, showing the widespread bargain-hunting across the sectors and stock categories. The NSE Insurance Index rose by 3.3 per cent. The NSE Oil & Gas Index appreciated by 1.3 per cent. The NSE Banking Index rose by 0.9 per cent. The NSE Consumer Goods Index rallied by 0.8 per cent while the NSE Industrial Goods Index inched up by 0.2 per cent.

There were 39 gainers to 11 losers. MTN Nigeria Communications led the gainers with a gain of N6.10 to close at N156.20. Stanbic IBTC Holdings followed with a gain of N2 to close at N48. NASCON Allied Industries rose by N1.40 to close at N15.45 while Dangote Sugar Refinery added N1.30 to close at N19.40 per share.

On the negative side, Nestle Nigeria led the losers with a drop of N21.70 to close at N1,400 while Lafarge Africa dropped by 45 to close at N21 per share.

Total turnover stood at 578.8 million shares worth N7.7 billion. Zenith Bank was the most active stock with a turnover of 67.9 million shares worth N1.6 billion.

“We expect investors to take profit in the next trading session following the sustained bullish momentum,” Afrinvest Securities stated.