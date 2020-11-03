By Taofik Salako, Deputy Group Business Editor

After rallying net capital gain of N1.93 trillion in October, Nigerian equities opened November with a streak of profit-taking as investors sought to monetise recent capital appreciation and lock in their value.

Widespread profit-taking transactions across the sectors moderated considerable bargain-hunting and left the market with a net capital depreciation of N27 billion. Benchmark indices at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) showed average decline of 0.17 per cent yesterday, dropping the average year-to-date return to 13.6 per cent.

Aggregate market value of all quoted equities at the NSE dropped from its opening value of N15.958 trillion to close at N15.931 trillion. The All Share Index (ASI)- the value-based common index that tracks all share prices at the Exchange, also declined from its opening index of 30,530.69 points to close at 30,479.39 points.

With 26 decliners to 22 advancers, most sectoral indices closed in the red. The NSE Oil and Gas Index declined by 1.2 per cent. The NSE Banking Index dipped by 0.8 per cent while the NSE Industrial Goods Index slipped by 0.1 per cent. On the positive side, the NSE Consumer Goods Index appreciated by 0.6 per cent while the NSE Insurance Index rose by 0.7 per cent.

11, formerly Mobil Oil Nigeria, led the losers with a drop of N6.10 to close at N190. Ecobank Transnational Incorporated followed with a drop of 50 kobo to close at N5.15. Julius Berger Nigeria declined by 45 kobo to close at N17.40. C & I Leasing lost 44 kobo to close at N3.96. International Breweries dropped by 37 kobo to close at N7 while FCMB Group lost 31 kobo to close at N2.82 per share.

On the positive side, Dangote Sugar Refinery led with a gain of N1.35 to close at N15.15. Nascon Allied Industries appreciated by 85 kobo to close at N13.95. Flour Mills of Nigeria added 70 kobo to close at N28.85. Fidson Healthcare rose by 22 kobo to close at N4.40 while GlaxoSmithKline Consumer chalked up 20 kobo to close at N6.20 per share.

Total turnover stood at 376.6 million shares valued at N3.8 billion. Banks continued to dominate activities chart. Fidelity Bank was the most active with a turnover of 49.9 million shares. Zenith Bank followed with 47 million shares. Dangote Sugar Refinery placed third with 30.9 million shares.

“We expect market performance to be directed by corporate earnings releases,” Afrinvest Securities stated.

Investors in Nigerian equities had netted N1.93 trillion in capital gains in October 2020, sustaining a four-month consecutive upswing that had seen Nigerian equities outflanking global equities performance in most instances. Last week alone, Nigerian equities played the global contrarian with average return of 6.39 per cent, equivalent to net capital gains of N959 billion within four trading sessions, even as nearly all advanced and emerging global markets closed negative.

Benchmark indices at the NSE indicated average return of 13.79 per cent in October 2020, equivalent to net capital gains of N1.93 trillion, more than a double of N785 billion recorded as net capital gains in September 2020. Average year-to-date return thus closed the 10-month period up at 13.74 per cent, representing net capital gains of N1.78 trillion for the 10-month period ended October 2020.

The ASI closed October at 30,530.69 points, its highest since June 2019. It had closed September 2020 at 26,831.76 points as against 25,327.13 points recorded in August 2020 and 24,479.22 points recorded at the beginning of the third quarter, the closing index for June 30, 2020. The ASI had opened the year at 26,842.07 points.

Aggregate market value of all quoted equities crossed the N15 trillion mark to close October at N15.957 trillion as against N14.025 trillion recorded as the opening value for October 2020. It had opened the year at N12.958 trillion but slipped to N12.770 trillion by the end of the first half.

Most analysts appeared to have a consensus on the positive influence of third quarter earnings on share prices, fuelling bullish trading in a market already filled with bargain-hunters seeking higher returns in the face of declining yields in the fixed-income market.