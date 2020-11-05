Daily News

Equities record marginal gain

By
 Taofik Salako, Deputy Group Business Editor

NIGERIAN equities on Wednesday rose marginally by 0.03 per cent amid sustained bargain hunting activity.

The All-Share Index (ASI) increased by 8.41 absolute points, representing a growth of 0.03 per cent to close at 30,741.88 points. Similarly, investors gained N4 billion as market capitalisation advanced to N16.068 trillion.

The uptrend was impacted by gains recorded in large and medium capitalised stocks, amongst which are; Chemical and Allied Products (CAP), FCMB Group, Guaranty Trust Bank, Dangote Sugar Refinery and Caverton Offshore Support Group.

