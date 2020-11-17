American singer and actor, Erykah Badu recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus in her left nostril but negative in her right nostril.

“No symptoms. Was tested for COVID. Same machine. Left nostril was positive. Right nostril negative. Maybe they need to call Swiss Beats so they can do a versus between them. We have to take those routine COVID tests to work on set,” Badu wrote on Twitter joking.

Due to the varying results, Badu had to take a third test, which was conducted at her home.

“This is my third rapid test in 24 hours. I’m at home. I’m doing a home COVID test. It is now Nov. 13, 2020 AD — AC, after corona. I’m actually really scared right now,” Badu joked in the video, trying to keep it light.

Continuing, she said, “If I actually have it that means I’m gonna have to shut down all of my shows and sh—, quarantine.”

Fortunately for Badu, the third test came back negative.