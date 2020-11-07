Our Reporter

THIS year’s edition of the Esan National Day celebration will be held at the compound of the late professor and one time governor of the defunct Bendel State, Ambrose Alli, Ekpoma, Edo State.

The 2020 Esan National Day celebration is aimed at promoting and celebrating Esan tradition, arts and culture.

The events come up December,27,2020.

The event which is the 3rd in its series is packaged by Esan Mega Forum, the apex -and the largest Edo central socio- cultural organization.

The lineup of the event for this year’s celebration according to a release signed by the president of Esan Mega Forum, organizers of the event, Prince Innocent Omozokpia, include, lectures on Esan history, acrobatics display, cultural carnival, arts exhibition, beauty contest, fashion parade, singing and dancing competition, and awards presentation, etc.

Already, top Esan musicians/entertainers, Nollywood actors have confirmed their attendance, they include top Nollywood actor, Charles Inojie; the Esan Hall of Fame Award winning musician, Emperor Wadada; Dr.Afile, Hon.Aizonofe and others .