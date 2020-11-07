Daily News

Esan National Day celebration holds at  late Ambrose Alli’s compound

By
0
esan-national-day-celebration-holds-at  late-ambrose-alli’s-compound
Views: Visits 3

Our Reporter

THIS year’s edition of the Esan National Day celebration will be held at the  compound of the late  professor and one time governor of the defunct Bendel State, Ambrose Alli, Ekpoma, Edo State.

The 2020 Esan National Day celebration is aimed at promoting  and celebrating  Esan tradition, arts and culture.

The events come up December,27,2020.

The event which is the 3rd in its series is packaged by Esan Mega Forum, the apex -and the largest Edo central socio- cultural organization.

Read Also: UPDATED: Buhari pardons Late Enahoro, Ambrose Alli

The lineup of the event for this year’s celebration according to a release signed by the president of Esan Mega Forum, organizers of the event, Prince Innocent Omozokpia, include, lectures on Esan history, acrobatics display, cultural carnival, arts exhibition, beauty contest, fashion parade, singing and dancing competition, and awards presentation,  etc.

Already, top Esan musicians/entertainers, Nollywood actors have confirmed their attendance, they include top Nollywood actor, Charles  Inojie; the Esan Hall of Fame Award winning musician, Emperor Wadada; Dr.Afile, Hon.Aizonofe and others .

#EndSARS protests: Our pains, losses, by victims

Previous article

Shanahan University Onitsha

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News