Former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, have urged politicians to eschew bitterness and unite to ensure greater development of the state irrespective of their political leanings.

They spoke yesterday at the Ninth Bayelsa State Annual Thanksgiving Day Celebration at the state’s Ecumenical Centre in Yenagoa, the state capital.



Jonathan urged the politicians to learn from Christians, saying that in spite of their so many denominations, all Christians believe in God through Jesus Christ, which brought them together always.

On his part, Diri urged politicians to build bridges instead of burning them, saying before the All Progressives Congress or the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bayelsa existed, noting that he had said two were better than one whether in APC or PDP or in any other party.

“This is not time for us to continue in litigations, this is time for us to build and bring out ideas to the table. If you have an idea of a blue or green economy, bring it to the table and we are ready to accept it.”

“I know when genuine men of God say a word, it comes to pass. All that Pastor Enoch Adeboye said about Bayelsa will come to pass. We know the times are hard, not only in Bayelsa, but in the entire country and globally. However, tough times don’t last, but tough people and Bayelsa will overcome difficult times,” he stated.

Also speaking, former Governor Seriake Dickson canvassed support for Governor Diri’s administration for the state to move forward, just as he congratulated the government and Bayelsa people for another thanksgiving service and prayed for peace and stability of the state.

Speaking on God of Miracles, Adeboye, prayed for Bayelsa State for the master keys that would open doors of breakthroughs and goodness, adding: “I always feel at home when I am in Bayelsa State. Let me rejoice with Governor Diri for the thanksgiving and the fact that the joy of the state shall last forever in Jesus name.”

