By Tunde Liadi

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo has stressed that they must be mentally and physically ready for the Friday 2021AFCON qualifying game with the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone slated for the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

The Galatasaray midfielder who breezed into the Eagles camp in Benin City yesterday, has therefore, enjoined his teammates to take the whole 90 minutes seriously so as to brighten their chances of qualifying for the 2021 AFCON fixed for Cameroon.

“Nigeria and Sierra Leone, competitive wise we all know Nigeria is more ahead of them, but now it is football and anything can happen,” Etebo told NationSport. “But the most important thing is that we must be mentally and physically prepared. We should do what we know how to do best and hope for a better game.

“The coach knows the best to line up for the game so we are hoping to see how it goes.

“Well like I said we are going to make sure we put more effort and also try our possible best to come out victorious in the game,” he noted.