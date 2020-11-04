Ethiopia’s prime minister deployed the military to the northern Tigray region, escalating long simmering tensions with one of the country’s most powerful ethnic groups into a confrontation that could reverberate across the strategically important Horn of Africa region.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed accused the Tigray People’s Liberation Front of trying to steal artillery and military equipment from a base in the region, which is wedged against Ethiopia’s border with Eritrea. The government declared a six-month state of emergency in Tigray and internet access monitor NetBlocks reported that the internet had been shut down in the region and telecommunications appeared to be closed off.

“The last red line has been crossed with this morning’s military attacks and the federal government is therefore forced into military action,” Mr. Ahmed said. Deployment was necessary to “save the country and the region from spiraling into instability,” he added.

Strains between the government and the Tigrayan ethnic group, whose members constitute around 6% of Ethiopia’s 110 million people but have long dominated politics and business, have grown since Mr. Ahmed’s came to power in 2018. Senior Tigrayan officials and businessmen have been dismissed or detained in moves Mr. Ahmed said were a crackdown on corruption, but which many Tigrayans viewed as an attempt to silence and disempower them.

Last year, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, or TPLF, refused to join the new Prosperity Party, the formation of which was Mr. Ahmed’s attempt to turn the coalition that has ruled Ethiopia since 1991 into a more centralized political force. This September, the TPLF organized regional elections in defiance of the government, which had ordered the vote delayed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both sides have accused each other of trying to provoke a military confrontation in recent weeks, prompting fears that a key ally in the West’s war on terror could plunge into an dangerous internal conflict.

Details on the alleged attack on the military base and the defense forces’ actions in response were sparse. In an address on state television, Mr. Ahmed urged Ethiopians to be vigilant, warning that there could be terrorist attacks across the country, including in the capital Addis Ababa.

There was no immediate response from the TPLF.

“This war is the worst possible outcome of the tensions that have been brewing,” said William Davison, senior analyst for Ethiopia at the International Crisis Group. “Given Tigray’s relatively strong security position, the conflict may well be protracted and disastrous…and could also send shock waves into the Horn of Africa region and beyond.”

Africa’s second-most populous nation after Nigeria, Ethiopia commands one of the region’s most powerful military forces, whose troops have been fighting al-Shabaab militants in Somalia alongside the U.S. A drawn-out internal conflict could move attention—and troops—away from that effort and destabilize a region where, in addition to the insurgency in Somalia, South Sudan is emerging from civil war and Sudan continues to reckon with the ouster of longtime strongman Omar al-Bashir.

The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa urged the government and the TPLF to work to de-escalate the situation.

“We strongly encourage all parties to prioritize civilians’ safety and security,” it said.

Mr. Ahmed won last year’s Nobel Peace Prize for ending a two-decade-long conflict with Eritrea, but at home has been confronting challenges to his control over the ruling coalition, and ethnic tensions, including from his own Oromos.

Earlier this week, at least 54 people, including women and children, from the Amhara group were killed in an attack by suspected members of the Oromo Liberation Army, according to Amnesty International.

Rather than transforming Ethiopia’s one-party state into a democracy, critics have accused Mr. Ahmed of trying to build a new system centralized around his personal authority and responding to an upsurge in antigovernment protests with an iron fist.

—Yohannes Anberbir in Addis Ababa contributed to this article.

