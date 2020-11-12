Addis Ababa — The House of Peoples’ Representatives (HPR) has stripped members of the defiant TPLF lawmakers of their immunity from prosecution.

The House passed the decision after it discussed the proposed resolution in its 6th year of the 4th regular meeting held on Thursday.

Accordingly, Doctor Debretsion Gebremikael, Asmelash Woldesilassie, Abay Tsehaye, Ambassador Addisalem Balema, Getachew Reda, Atsibeha Aregawi and Gebregziabiher Araya were mentioned among the lawmakers whose immunity from prosecution was lifted by the House.

It is to be recalled that the tyranny TPLF clique had attacked the Northern Command based in Tigray Region on November 4, 2020.

Last week, the House has also endorsed a six-month state of emergency decree on Tigray Regional State as proposed by the Council of Ministers.