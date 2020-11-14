Ethiopian government will never negotiate on national interest, peace, and sovereignty of the country, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia.

Demeke Mekonnen, Deputy Prime Minster and Minster of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Briefing yesterday to the Diplomatic Community and International Institutions on the current situation of the country, said that Ethiopia has strong stance on safeguarding national interest and rule of law.

During the meeting, he said that the government of Ethiopia has registered remarkable outcomes on the reforms in various sectors during the past two and half years. Among the reforms, political prisoners and journalists release, widening political land scape, and economical issues are mentioned. However, the TPLF clique is hindering the implementation of the ongoing reforms and so far violation of the constitution.

He recalled that the TPLF junta launched a shameful attack against the Northern Command of the National Defense Forces on November 3. The attack is a threat against the sovereignty of the country.

According to Demeke, the junta provoked the government of Ethiopia and people through utilizing different mechanisms including ethnicity. Therefore, the FDRE government starts to take a serious operation against the TPLF in order to assure rule of law, order, and keep constitution guarantee, and criminals’ flogged to justice.

On the occasion, he said “I have held a new position as Minister of Foreign Affairs, so that it is good opportunity to work hard and hand in hand with you, the diplomatic community and international institutions to register remarkable outcome in the future”

He has also underlined the vital role of foreigners in ensuring peace at home.

On the other hand, the current pandemic, COVID-19 is the global challenge during the past eight months. Therefore, it needs global solution, he noted in the meeting.

Mohammed Ibrahim, Djibouti diplomatic on his part told Demeke, it is a good time for you and your country, as you have two positions which help to rising country’s diplomacy role. Therefore, “I wish a good walk for you while the Djibouti government continue the relationship with your country.”