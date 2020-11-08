Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has appointed six government officials today.

Accordingly, the following are appointed at various capacities with the rank of Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, Army Chief of Staff and Commissioner.

1. Demeke Mekonnin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs

2. General Brhanu Jula, Chief of Staff for the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF)

3. Lt. General Abebaw Tadesse, Deputy Chief of Staff for the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF)

4. Temesgen Tiruneh, Director-General for National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS)

5. Demelash Gebremichael, Commissioner General for Federal Police Commission

6. Gedu Andargachew, National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister