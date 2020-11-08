News From Africa

Ethiopia: PM Abiy Congratulates U.S. President-Elect Bides, Vice President Harris

Vice President Joe Biden gives remarks to the U.S. – Africa Business Forum at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, DC in 2014

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed congratulated the United States of America President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their historic White House victory.

Abiy twitted that “my congratulations to US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President- elect Kamala Harris on your historic elections 2020 win. Ethiopia looks forward to working closely with you.”

Joe Biden became the 46th President of the United States, defeating President Donald Trump and capturing the White House after a bitter campaign.

