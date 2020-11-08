United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee has doing its level best to meet the demands of refugees in Ethiopia, according to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee’s partner action for the needy in Ethiopia has completed construction of 65 of 100 planned shelters in several localities in the Gedeo, in Southern Nations, nationalities and West Guji in Oromia states, benefitting 358 vulnerable internal displaced people returnees. In Kamashi Zone of the Benishangul-Gumuz Region, United Nations High Commissioner for refugee has conducted monitoring visits in three districts to assess the conditions of return and identify gaps and respond to protection incidents. Meanwhile, United Nations High Commissioner for refugee has provided relief items to 530 displaced people in Haro Limu woreda in East Wollega Zone of the Oromia state.

The Ministry of Education has initiated consultations with education and health partners on possible reopening of schools during the new academic year. Schools have been closed since March due to COVID-19, leaving over 200,000 refugee children out of school. The Ministry of Education is also working with partners to develop guidelines on how to mitigate COVID-19 and ensure a safe learning environment.

The report noted that meanwhile, United Nations High Commissioner for refugee has received 1.8 million USD from Education Cannot Wait to strengthen its COVID-19 response in education. August 2020, Ethiopia is one of the largest refugee hosting countries in Africa, sheltering 779,261 registered refugees and asylum seekers as of 31 August 2020. United Nations High Commissioner for refugee continues to scale up COVID-19 precaution and prevention efforts among refugees and hosting communities. It is strengthening community awareness, supplying water and soap, installing hand washing stations, improving health services and providing PPEs for health care workers and first responders.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee is actively engaged in the humanitarian response to internal displaced people returnees and other conflict-affected communities, including in Gedeo, West Guji, East and West Wollega. Distribution of emergency aid items to Ethiopians displaced by recent flooding in the Afar, Somali, Oromia and other regions is ongoing, the report added.

Regarding the health coverage, the report pointed out that essential primary healthcare activities are maintained in all refugee camps, which are currently part of the ongoing national campaign to enhance awareness and testing for COVID-19. An additional 200,000 face masks have being been delivered to the refugee camps to improve the protection of frontline responders, while infrared thermometers, disposable gloves and surgical masks have been procured for distribution. United Nations High Commissioner for refugee has donated 160 hospital beds and 170 mattresses to ARRA in Melkadida to increase camp level capacity and medical equipment to the Dollo Ado COVID-19 treatment center.

Regarding food security and nutrition, the United Nations High Commissioner for refugee report indicated that refugees continue to receive only about 84 percent of the minimum standard food ration of 2,100 kcal per person per day. This has kept the global acute malnutrition rate in most camps higher than the acceptable standards. United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee, ARRA and the World Food Program have revised the cash transfer values for refugees in the Somali, Jijiga, Benishangul-Gumuz, Tigray and Afar Regions, where refugees are currently receiving combined cash and food assistance, to reflect commodity price increases in the local markets.

Concerning refugees in camps, the report noted that the refugee have received an average of 18.8 litres of water per person per day. Four camps including, Barahle, Buramino, Hitsats and Kebribeya, received less than 15liters per person , and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee and partners are working to improve the situation. Over 80 percent of the refugee populations in camps have been reached with COVID-19 related hygiene promotion activities and messages. Over 38,600 hand washing facilities, 37,218 household and 1,430 communal, have been installed in the camps, meaning just over a quarter of households now have the needed facilities.

In shelter coverage, the report pointed out that fifty-one percent of the camp-based refugee population in Ethiopia is in need of transitional shelters. United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee continues to work to narrow the shelter gap through construction of new transitional and emergency shelters and the maintenance of existing ones. In August, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee, together with its partner ANE, has completed 44 of the planned 70 shelters for vulnerable internal displaced people returnees in the Gedeo zone of the Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ state.

According to the report, following successful piloting and assessment results of Cash Based-Interventions in camps around Jijiga, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee is working to scale-up the use of cash in other locations. Cash will be used in lieu of a range of in-kind aid supplies. United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee is exploring ways to provide support to elderly refugees and those with underlying health conditions as a result of the economic impact of COVID-19. Cash will also be used to respond to the internal displaced people situation as well as reintegration support for Ethiopian refugees who voluntarily return to their country.

In terms of camp coordination and camp management, the report mentioned that United Nations High Commissioner for refugee and ARRA work in close coordination with partners to ensure efficient and coordinated delivery of protection and assistance to refugees. zonal and camp level coordination meetings and technical working groups continue to take place. In accessing to Energy for refugees, it remarked that despite the effort to improve refugees’ access to energy for cooking, lighting and other uses, the gaps remain huge, particularly in cooking energy where only 8 percent of households have access to alternative sources.

According to the report, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee is working to improve the situation through the distribution of briquettes, solar lights and grid electricity where feasible. In the Afar Region, installation of the necessary infrastructure to connect Aysaita and Barahle refugee camps to the national power grid has been completed. Once powered, it will energize basic services in the camps, including communal kitchens, streetlights, grinding mills, schools and health centres. As part of its environmental rehabilitation and reforestation program, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee has planted approximately 778,000 tree seedlings in and around 24 refugee camps during the current rainy season.

In terms of livelihoods and Self-Reliance, it stated that United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee continues to collaborate with the Government of Ethiopia and development partners on advancing economic inclusion of refugees and host communities, adding mentioned that, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee supports ARRA to roll out the procedural directives in the permission of Ethiopia on work and residence permits, as well as business licenses, under joint programs that will be designed to benefit both refugees and Ethiopians. United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee is coordinating with strategic partners to monitor the socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in refugee hosting areas and to develop mitigation measures that will minimize the impact on local economies and markets, as well as plan for post-COVID-19 livelihoods recovery interventions for affected populations.

In enhancing durable solutions, the report indicated that providing resettlement opportunities remains a top priority as conditions for voluntary repatriation are unfavorable for most refugees, and local integration programs are yet to be put in place. In 2020, the target for resettlement submissions is 1,800 individuals, of which 1,024 individuals have already been submitted. 245 individuals have departed for different resettlement countries so far this year.

The report mentioned that United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee has also facilitated the transfer of 89 refugees to Italy as part of the Second Protocol of the Italian humanitarian corridor. While departures are currently on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee is advocating with ARRA and the department of immigration for the resumption of departures to certain resettlement countries as soon as possible.

United Nations High Commissioner for refugee’s main government counterpart in the refugee response in Ethiopia is the Agency for Refugees and Returnees Affairs. United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee also works closely with 57 humanitarian and development partners and is part of the humanitarian country team where refugee programs are discussed strategically to ensure the needs of refugees are adequately presented and addressed across the United Nations system.

According to the report, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee builds on a well-established coordination forum, including the inter-sector Refugee Coordination Group, together with national and regional sector working groups. As part of the global compact on refugees, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee is furthering partnerships with government line ministries, regional and local authorities, as well as development partners and the private sector.

On the report, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee, together with the Agency for refugee and returnee affairs, coordinates national action for the protection of refugees and asylum seekers, including in the search for solutions. United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee is also part of the inter-agency response to the internal displacement situation in Ethiopia, including by leading the Protection Cluster.