Ethiopian government forces have encircled the capital of the rebel-run northern region of Tigray and vowed to finish their military operation there, a crucial battlefield moment that has sparked calls from the U.S. and United Nations to halt the fighting in the strategically important Horn of Africa nation.

Government forces closed in within 30 miles of the city of Mekelle after three weeks of fighting with the regional government of Tigray, which wants a bigger voice in national rule. The conflict, which has cut the largely…