Ethiopia’s conflict with its regional government of Tigray is spilling into the wider Horn of Africa region, after militias in the rebellious state fired rockets at targets in the capital of neighboring Eritrea and threatened more.

Ethiopia is facing a brewing civil war between the central government and the defiant and heavily armed Tigray, a largely autonomous state in the northern part of the country that wants a bigger voice in central government. The crisis, which has left hundreds dead and forced thousands to flee, is…