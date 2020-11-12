Ethiopia is widening a military offensive against the restive regional government of Tigray and arresting thousands across the country, dashing hopes of a quick, negotiated end to the conflict and feeding fears of a full-blown civil war.

More than 500 Ethiopians have been killed in fighting across the northern Tigray province in recent days, according to state television, while some 7,000 people have fled into Sudan, according to the United Nations. Amid intensifying bombardment from ground troops and the air force, thousands more are gathering onto the eastern bank of Atbara river, waiting to cross the frontier, in what aid agencies say is turning into a humanitarian crisis.

Internet and telephone lines in Tigray have been cut since fighting erupted last week when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed accused forces loyal to Tigray’s local government of attacking a military base. Tensions have been building toward a showdown since the region’s governing party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, or TPLF, refused to join Mr. Ahmed’s ruling coalition. The TPLF then defied the government by holding regional elections that had been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Both sides have accused each other of trying to provoke a military confrontation before active clashes began last week, prompting fears that a key ally in the West’s war on terror could plunge into a dangerous internal conflict.

The information blackout in Tigray has made it difficult to determine the progress of the government’s offensive, but images from state television on Wednesday showed more columns of military trucks and soldiers headed to the front line. Mr. Ahmed said on Thursday that Western parts of Tigray had been liberated and government forces had found bodies whose hands were bound before they were shot. The Tigrayan government has called on all residents to “arm themselves and defend the state’s sovereignty,” according to the state broadcaster, Tigray TV.

The African Union, Western governments and Beijing have called for talks to de-escalate the situation, but Mr. Ahmed has vowed to crush the defiant regional government before negotiating any cease-fire. “The godfathers of corruption and terror…have to be held to account,” his office said on Thursday. Debretsion Gebremichael, leader of Tigray’s regional government and head of the TPLF, called Mr. Ahmed a warmonger and accused him of inviting Eritrean forces across the border to join the conflict, a claim Eritrea denied.