Our Reporter

ETHIOPIA has urged the international community to refrain from “unwelcome and unlawful acts of interference” in its affairs following calls to end the conflict in the northern Tigray region.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has called the military offensive a “law-enforcement operation”.

His deadline to Tigray fighters to surrender will lapse yesterday.

Hundreds of people have reportedly been killed and thousands have been forced from their homes.

Aid groups fear the conflict could trigger a humanitarian crisis and destabilise the Horn of Africa region.

The UN said it was alarmed by the threat of major hostilities if the Ethiopian army advanced on Tigray’s capital, Mekelle, home to about 500,000 people.

In a statement released, Abiy said when it came to help from outside “the international community should stand by until the government of Ethiopia submits its requests for assistance”.

On Tuesday, a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the fighting in Tigray ended without a statement, according to AFP news agency, with African countries reportedly requesting more time to allow for diplomatic efforts by the African Union to continue.

Meanwhile, the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell met with Ethiopia’s foreign minister to discuss the conflict.

“I expressed my great concern regarding increasing ethnic-targeted violence, numerous casualties and violations of human rights and of international humanitarian law,” Borrell said after their Tuesday meeting.