Slavia Prague striker, Peter Olayinka celebrates his goal against OGC Nice in their 1-3 Europa League win at the Allianz Riviera stadium, in Nice, France. Photo: Twitter: @SlaviaOfficial

By Temisan Amoye

Slavia Prague striker Peter Olayinka scored his second goal in the Europa League to inspire his team to a crucial 1-3 away win over Nice at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, France.

Slavia took the lead through a smashing long-range strike from Ondrej Lingr in the 15th minute but were pegged back by a 61st-minute equaliser from Amine Gouri.

Olayinka quickly restored Slavia’s lead with a looping header in the 64th minute from a Sevcik corner.

The 25-year-old striker who put in a man of the match performance was also involved in Slavia’s third, releasing a pass to Holes, from whose cross Abdallah Sima powered in a header to increase Slavia’s lead to 3-1 in the 75th minute.

Olayinka was later substituted in the 87th-minute for Tomas Malinsky.

The 6’2 feet striker has now scored five goals in twelve appearances for the Red and Whites across all competitions this season.

ALSO READ: Ned Nwoko becomes NAOSRE Grand Patron

In other fixtures, Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho drew blanks in Leicester’s 3-3 away draw at Portuguese side, Braga. The striker who featured for 69 minutes, was subbed out for Spanish attacker, Ayoze Perez.

Also, Samuel Chukwueze made the starting XI for Villarreal’s away clash at Maccabi Tel Aviv, who held the yellow submarines to a 1-1 draw in Israel. The Super Eagles winger featured for 63 mins, where he was replaced by midfielder Dani Parejo.

Abdullahi Shehu also featured for Omonia Nicosia in their 2-1 defeat to Spanish side, Granada. Shehu featured for 58 mins, before being subbed out for Jordi Gomez.

Vanguard News Nigeria