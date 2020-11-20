A number of European governments are launching programs to test entire populations of countries or regions for Covid-19, in an effort to tamp down contagion ahead of Christmas and ease economically damaging restrictions and lockdowns.

On Friday, Austria said it aims to test the bulk of its population, starting with teachers and police, by mid-December, with the goal of at least partially lifting its lockdown and allowing people to celebrate Christmas together. The military will assist in the effort.

“The…