Governments across Europe are preparing plans to ease lockdowns in December and allow their citizens some kind of celebration over Christmas.

But they are warning that this won’t be a normal festive season.

Politicians face a dilemma. If they keep the lockdown too tight, they will damage retail and hospitality businesses during their most important month and risk widespread noncompliance over the holiday as families get together. If it is too loose, the danger rises of a third surge of coronavirus infections and deaths before vaccines become widely available.

Across the continent, new lockdowns have succeeded in bringing down infections. Still, case numbers remain elevated, hospitals in many areas are under pressure and Covid-related deaths, which lag new infections by two weeks or more, are still uncomfortably high.

On Monday, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a nationwide lockdown in England will end Dec. 2 as scheduled. The country will then move into a tiered system of restrictions that applies different public-health measures to cities and regions depending on local caseloads.