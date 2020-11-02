European governments beset by an autumn wave of Covid-19 are turning to mass testing, in some cases screening swaths of their population at once, in a bid to contain a pandemic that has forced nations into lockdowns they can’t sustain.

In the U.K., Boris Johnson said Saturday that his government is considering testing entire towns or cities and has asked the army to work out the logistics for such an undertaking. The government is also buying up millions of rapid antigen tests, a type of test that has been criticized for its…