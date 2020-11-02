World News

Europe’s New Idea About Who Should Get Tested for Covid: Everybody

By
0
europe’s-new-idea-about-who-should-get-tested-for-covid:-everybody
Views: Visits 8

European governments beset by an autumn wave of Covid-19 are turning to mass testing, in some cases screening swaths of their population at once, in a bid to contain a pandemic that has forced nations into lockdowns they can’t sustain.

In the U.K., Boris Johnson said Saturday that his government is considering testing entire towns or cities and has asked the army to work out the logistics for such an undertaking. The government is also buying up millions of rapid antigen tests, a type of test that has been criticized for its…

I attempted suicide twice, says Tiwa Savage

Previous article

FG explains delay in payment of October salaries

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News