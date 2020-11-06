Singer David ”Davido” Adeleke has been dragged in a hookup scandal involving two British models and former ‘besties’, Eva Apio and Kenza as they exchanged word on Twitter over allegations of stalking and jealousy.

Kenza alleged that Eva once made her come as a plus one during a trip to Mykonos in Greece, and made her look like she is an escort.

She also alleged that this happened even when Eva knew that Davido had a “pregnant baby mama.”

It all started when Eva who is famous in Nigeria over controversial Live Instagram sessions with Father DMW, posted on her timeline asking why people conclude a black lady doing well in life must have slept with a man.

She wrote:

“People always so quick to assume a successful black woman got to where she is because she slept with someone..”

Responding to her Tweet, her estranged friend, Kenza replied reminding Eva of when she allegedly invited her to serve as escort on a trip with the Nigerian singer Davido.

She wrote,

“Are we going to talk about the time Eva asked me to come to Mykonos with her as a plus one with Davido and I was made to look like the “escort” whole time I was the plus one and she knew he had a pregnant baby mum. I was just there for a free trip lol but I’m the crazy one…”

David Adedeji Adeleke was born on November 21, 1992, in Atlanta, Georgia. His father Adedeji Adeleke is a business magnate and his mother Vero Adeleke was a university lecturer. Davido is the youngest of five siblings and his father’s second-born son. He attended the British International School in Lagos and at the age of 16, he moved to Alabama, US, to study business administration at Oakwood University. Davido bought musical equipment while at Oakwood and started making beats.

