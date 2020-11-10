Former Bolivian President Evo Morales returned in triumph to his home country from exile Monday, a year after he resigned amid election-rigging allegations that plunged the Andean nation into violent turmoil.

The 61-year-old was welcomed by throngs of supporters who cheered and waved the wiphala, a rainbow-colored flag representative of Bolivia’s large, politically active indigenous communities. He entered on foot, crossing a bridge from Argentina alongside his escort, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, whose government…