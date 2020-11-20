Art and CultureEntertainment

Ex BBN housemate, Omashola Loses Father

Omashola Loses Dad
Former housemate of Big Brother Naija(BBN) “pepper dem” season, Omashola Kola Oburoh is currently in pain after he reportedly lost his beloved father.

The heartbroken BBNaija star cum influencer shared a photo of a page of a notebook which has been soaked with drops of tears.

The grieving star, attached a heartbreak emoji to the post, as fans took to the comment section to send their heartfelt condolences messages.

A fan identified as Zikberts noted that the BBN star lost his father yesterday in Sapele.

 

