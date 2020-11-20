Former housemate of Big Brother Naija(BBN) “pepper dem” season, Omashola Kola Oburoh is currently in pain after he reportedly lost his beloved father.

The heartbroken BBNaija star cum influencer shared a photo of a page of a notebook which has been soaked with drops of tears.

The grieving star, attached a heartbreak emoji to the post, as fans took to the comment section to send their heartfelt condolences messages.

A fan identified as Zikberts noted that the BBN star lost his father yesterday in Sapele.

