Ex-BBNaija season 5 housemate, Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu popularly known as Ozo has signed a mega-deal as the Brand Manager of Juventus Academy Nigeria.

Ozoemena who participated in the recently concluded Big Brother Naija edition spoke about his urge to transform the sports industry in Nigeria.

The reality Tv star shared the good news with fans in a social media post he made on Thursday, November 26.

“I’m pleased to announce my new role as the brand manager of Juventus Academy in Nigeria(@jacademynigeria). Looking forward to this exciting new journey.#FORZAJUVE”

Founded in 1897, Juventus Football Club, colloquially known as Juve, is an Italian professional association football club based in Italy. Juventus Academy Nigeria is an international academy of Juventus FC of Italy and current employers of Football Icon: Cristiano Ronaldo. Having impacted over 800 kids in Nigeria since 2018 and thousands of kids worldwide, they are famed for our football education philosophy popularly known as the Juventus way.

Their philosophy focuses on developing children as people first, catering for their development with an emphasis on the style of play, technical ability, tactical ability, mental factor, emotional & social factor as well as the concept of respect.

Congratulations are already in place for the 27-year-old entrepreneur who also doubles as a sports analyst.

