Former BBNaija housemate, Ozoemena Chukwu, more popularly known as “Ozo” has announced that he is going to start his own radio show on Africa’s first and Nigerian’s only sports radio station.

Ozo who couldn’t hold back his excitement, took to his Twitter page to announce this to his fans. He wrote, “I’m glad to announce that I am going to be starting my own radio show on Africa’s first and Nigeria’s only sports station @BrilaFM889!”

Sharing a short video of this new deal he mentioned that, the show titled ‘Rewind with Ozo’ will be airing every Wednesday, 4:30 pm.

Ozo has been known for his passion for football and its administration, and he has appeared on many sports TV and radio shows to analyze football events.

The 27-year-old worked with Dream FM as a sports pundit for a short while. In 2018, he served as a football academy analyst for the Latvian Football Federation (LFF). He also had a stint with European football Governing body, UEFA as a sports consultant.

Recently, Ozo was signed as the brand manager of Juventus Academy in Nigeria. After his appointment, it was announced that he would be taking about 2.4 million dollars as his salary for signing the deal.

.

Like this: Like Loading...