Retired Directors of the Directorate of State Services (DSS) have pledged their support to the Director General of the Directorate of State Services, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi, to advance peace and unity in the country.

The directors, on the platform of the Forum of DSS’ Retired Directors (FORD), said it had taken keen interest in the affairs of the Service and had remained impressed with the way the DG had handled issues including staff welfare and national security.

Speaking during a visit to Bichi at the DSS National Headquarters in Abuja, the Forum led by Chief J.O. Obuseh (mni), and Barrister Peter Egure (mni), said they came to identify with the DG and commend him for his good leadership.

According to them, the morale of staff is at its peak.

The Forum described Bichi as a man with robust experience and a core professional whose humility and dedication to duty is public knowledge, and called on its members and serving personnel to support the DG to surmount security challenges confronting the nation.

The DG was advised not to be distracted by “mischief makers whose stock in trade is to undermine the integrity of the service and its management team.”

He was also urged to remain focused, determined and selfless in his commitment in moving the DSS forward.

Bichi, in his response, expressed gratitude for the visit, saying it had renewed him for greater service to the country and the Service.

He said, in line with the mandate of the Service, his leadership would continue to ensure that threats and crimes against the internal security of Nigeria are eliminated or contained so that law abiding citizens can pursue their legitimate businesses.

He said that security management should be the concern of all and in this regard, he had adopted stakeholder collaboration as a model.

He assured the Forum of his Management’s dedication to its welfare.

“The welfare of serving members whose wellbeing has always been my priority. I am here today to serve. I will remain professional in the discharge of my responsibility and ensure that everyone is treated without bias. I will ensure the Service accomplishes its mandate of detection and prevention of crime against the internal security of Nigeria. I call on all, retired and serving, to be dedicated to taking the Service to greater heights. We are aware of the challenges ahead but only a unity of purpose will help us overcome them. It is only if and when we collaborate that we can move the Service and the nation forward. All hands must be on deck for us to defeat the plans of law breakers,” he said.