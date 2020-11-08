Our Reporter

FORMER Super Eagles Defender Seyi Ogunsanya has expressed his delight with the present crops of players in the Super Eagles especially the 24-man team to prosecute the double header against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone slated for November 13 in Benin.

The member of the Enyimba team that ruled Africa in 2003 and 2004 in the prestigious CAF champions League said though there are no longer minnow in today’s football the present crops of players in the line-up are experienced enough to pick maximum points against their opponents.

“You cannot underrate any team again in today’s football, if you do you will get punished,” he warned.

Ogunsanya now a coach in the United States also said with the returns of regulars who were missing against Algeria and Tunisia in the last international friendlies would strengthen the team.

The defender called on the leadership of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to allow the Nigerian league resume so as to help local players.

“The league can start without spectators first, talents are wasting without action; you also want to imagine the teams representing us in the continent. How will they fear?” he queried.