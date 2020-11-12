A file photo of former Ghanaian President, Jerry Rawlings.

A former President of Ghana, Jerry Rawlings, has died, Ghanaian media reported on Thursday.

Rawlings is suspected to have died from COVID-19 complications at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

He was a former Ghanaian military leader and, later, civilian President between 1981 to 2001.

Rawlings initially rose to power in Ghana as a flight lieutenant in the Ghana Air Force, following a coup détat in 1979.

After initially handing power over to a civilian government, he took control again in December 1981 as Head of State.

In 1992, Rawlings resigned from the military and became the first President of Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

He was re-elected in 1996 for four more years.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.