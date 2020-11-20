The injured wife

• 43-year-old defiles toddler in church

A retired Kaduna State Polytechnic lecturer, Mr. Austin Umera, yesterday shot his wife, Dr. Maurin Umera, a part-time lecturer at the Department of Languages in Kaduna State University (KASU) before committing suicide over a domestic quarrel at his residence in Kigo road, Kaduna.

Austin, who lectured at the Department of Languages of the polytechnic before his retirement, had argued with his wife and threatened to shoot her if she talks further. The incident happened around 10:00 a.m. on Thursday.

His son, who witnessed the hot exchange, told newsmen that “it was like a joke. When my father said he would shoot my mom, she couldn’t believe him.

All of a sudden, I heard a gunshot. I ran to my mom to take her to a nearby hospital when I heard the second shot. This time, it was my father that shot himself on the head. He died instantly.”

Also, speaking, a neighbour said: “We heard gunshots from the house and we quickly called the emergency number. Immediately, the policemen arrived at the residence.

The police took the injured wife to the hospital because she was shot in the eyes. While the dead body of her husband was lying on the ground. His body was later deposited at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital mortuary.”

As of the time of filing this report, the injured wife was still receiving treatment at the 44 Army Reference Hospital Accident and Emergency Unit.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident, saying the investigation had since commenced. He added that a locally-made pistol was recovered from the scene.



MEANWHILE, a Surulere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State yesterday remanded a 43-year-old man, Ifeanyi Ndieze, who allegedly defiled a three-year-old girl in a church. The court could not take the plea of the defendant as the Magistrate, Mrs. M. I. Dan-Oni, said she needed advice from the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

She ordered that the defendant should be kept at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending the advice, and directed the prosecutor to duplicate the case file and forward a copy to the DPP. Dan-Oni adjourned the case until December 2 for mention.

The defendant, who resides at Karimu Street, Surulere, is facing a charge of defilement. Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence on October 29 at 8:00p.m. at No. 18, Salau St., Surulere.

Ekhueorohan said the defendant saw the toddler in a church and inserted his fingers in her private part in the guise of playing with her.

The prosecutor submitted that the defendant was arrested after the toddler told her mother what he did.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the defilement contravenes Section 135 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

