A former New York City FC training staff intern is claiming that the Major League Soccer club ignored her complaints of sexual harassment after she endured unwanted advances and inappropriate touching from star forward David Villa and was groped by an older man in the team’s press box.

Skyler Badillo first made the claims on social media in July, writing that Villa, the club’s Spanish star between 2014 and 2018, frequently touched her inappropriately – something she now says her bosses found funny.

Badillo went into further detail in a lengthy interview with The Athletic this week, describing several incidents of harassment.

Former New York City FC intern Skyler Badillo (pictured) is speaking out about the sexual harassment she claims she endured while working for the Major League Soccer franchise

Spanish forward David Villa (center) played for New York City FC between 2014 and 2018

‘I was just cutting tape, getting tape ready for the Monday morning training, because there wasn’t a lot to do,’ Badillo said. ‘I was standing there and my back was to David.

‘He got up and walked up behind me and put his hands on my hips and sort of pressed me into the counter I was standing at and whispered, into my ear, that I should “be careful of men in the city.” And then he just left.

‘I looked at [trainer Kevin Christen] and Kevin was looking at me. He’d seen the entire thing.’

Furthermore, Badillo claims Villa pressured her to drink alcohol despite the fact that she wasn’t legally allowed to do so at the time.

‘He started asking me what kind of alcohol I drink, which … I was 20 years old at the time,’ she told The Athletic. ‘I was like “I don’t really drink.”

‘He was asking “well, what kind of alcohol should I buy” so that I would come to his apartment for a party. I looked at [NYC FC assistant trainer] Melvyn [Pamplona] and said “I don’t think this is a good conversation to be having,” sort of hoping that he would help me out. And his response was just [to say] ‘well it was just a question.’

She also said Villa routinely professed his love for her.

‘He started telling me that he loved me that week,’ says Badillo. ‘That would end up being a constant. He would say it to other people, that he loved me. If I was walking out of the room, he’d yell it. If Melvyn was standing there he’d tell Melvyn that he loved me.’

NYCFC investigated Badillo’s claims over the summer, finding that there had been ‘inappropriate and unacceptable’ behavior, but stopping short of naming Villa specifically.

When she initially came forward in July, Badillo said the entire experience turned her off to the idea of a career in sports, which had been a dream of hers. Since then, she told The Athletic, she has received abuse on social media from irate fans, many of whom suggested Villa was only guilty of a cultural misunderstanding

‘The allegations made during the course of the investigation were that a small number of players and staff did not act in accordance with the club’s standards in their interactions with the intern and with other club staff,’ NYCFC said in its statement given to ESPN on November 6.

‘This behavior included unnecessary physical contact, teasing, and comments regarding clothing and appearance. The club found that this behavior was inappropriate and unacceptable.’

ESPN independently confirmed on background that the club determined that Villa touched Badillo in an inappropriate manner.

Through a spokesperson, Villa denied the allegation to The Athletic.

‘While David has never faced this type of issue before, he appreciates the seriousness of this matter and believes it is important to encourage people to speak out about their concerns,’ said the spokesperson.

‘When David first learned of this situation two years after he had already left the team, he fully cooperated with the investigation and as he has said from the beginning – any allegations of inappropriate behavior are untrue.’

‘I’ve been to Spain, I’ve been to a lot of other countries,’ Badillo told The Athletic. ‘I’m Puerto Rican. They kiss on the cheek, they hug. That’s not the same thing.

‘I had athletes who kissed me on the cheek every morning because they asked if that was OK. And that was fine. The insinuation that I just don’t understand cultural barriers is weird, because I think my first year there we had athletes from 14 different countries. I don’t know how and why it would only be one athlete I had an issue with.’

David Villa denied the accusations of sexual harassment through a spokesperson

While some staff were supportive of her predicament, Badillo said others ignored her complaints or found them funny. In one incident, she explained, an older man groped her in the team press box and two staffers allegedly laughed when she told them about the incident.

‘How come it’s always the gorgeous girls with perfect bodies who are eating ice cream?’ the older man told Badillo, she told The Athletic.

Badillo said the fact that the ice cream machine was tucked into a corner prevented her escape.

‘He sort of had me pinned, and it was just very awkward and uncomfortable.’

Badillo told The Athletic that when she brought up the experience to co-workers immediately afterwards, they responded by rehashing previous incidents with Villa.

‘And then they brought up David again, and I left the room to go cry,’ Badillo said.

One unidentified player told Badillo to slap Villa the next time he tried anything, she told The Athletic.

‘I mean you’re getting harassed and everyone’s seeing it but not saying anything,’ he wrote her in a text message, according to The Athletic. ‘They can’t be mad when you react.’

The club told ESPN earlier this month that it ‘is implementing a series of changes within the organization aimed at ensuring that such behavior does not occur in the future’