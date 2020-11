Our Reporter

THE remains of Mrs. Risikat Abeke Ojuko (Nee Oyelaja-Mayabikan), will be interred today at Forest Park Cemetery IG63HP in the United Kingdom.

ADVERTISEMENT

She died on November 9. She was 66.

The deceased was the wife of ex-Ogun State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Waliu Olajide Ojuko.