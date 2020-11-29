By Augustine Okezie, Katsina

Newly turbaned Katsina traditional title holder and brother to late President Musa Yar’adua, Retired Colonel Abdullaziz Yar’adua, has pledged to use his position, resources and influence to assist Katsina State Government in tackling banditry attacks and other forms of criminality troubling the state in recent times.

Yar’Adua, who was among seven eminent personalities turbaned, made the pledge shortly after his conferment with the title of ‘’Mutawallen Katsina’’.

He said: ’”The present security challenges confronting the state should not be left in the hands of governments alone but requires the support of all and sundry and I am promising to lead the rally for such support.’’

He further pledged to use his title to effectively advise the Emir and Governor Aminu Masari with the wealth of experience he acquired in the military to boost the security situation in the state.

The turbaning ceremony, which held at the premises of the Emir’s palace in Katsina, attracted personalities from across the country, including Ex-Governor Ibrahim Shema; Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila; Bauchi Governor Bala Muhammad as well as the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika amongst others.

Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmuminu Kabir Usman, called on traditional title holders to use their positions to assist governments towards curtailing the lingering security and other social challenges bedeviling the country.

He informed the appointments of the newly crowned title holders were strictly based on their individual commitments in serving humanity.

The Mutawallen Katsina, Retired Colonel Abdullaziz Musa Yar’adua, later mounted his horse and rode in company of other riders to the Kofar Soro gate.