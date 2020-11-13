With President Donald Trump just weeks away from becoming Citizen Donald Trump, Brad Parscale, the techie campaign manager often credited with sending the billionaire to the White House, yearns to go ‘back to being nobody.’

Parscale exclusively told DailyMail.com that he’s moving on from politics and is returning to his old hobby of flipping houses while taking his post-Trump life slow and easy.

‘I’ll try my best to just be with my family,’ he responded to a comment request on Wednesday morning. ‘Dogs. Friends. Slow down a bit. I’m just moving on with my life.

‘I want to go back to being nobody. I’m going to flip houses like I used to.

‘I obviously have talent at this and I have made money finding gems.’

The 44-year-old, who was demoted as Trump’s campaign manager in July after a disastrous rally, will start by selling off more than $5.3 million in Florida real estate properties.

On Friday, his main residence in Fort Lauderdale, a waterfront mansion he bought for $2.45 million in January 2019, is set to go on the market for $3,149,000.

What’s more, he’s selling his two investment beachfront properties, also in Fort Lauderdale, including a townhouse near the ocean listed for $965,000 and a condo listed in late September for $1,220,000.

In June, Parscale sold an investment property in San Antonio, Texas, that he’d bought in 2017 for $243,500, according to Bexar County property records.

When asked if he was kicking off a post-election fire sale or if he was running out of money, Parscale replied: ‘Ha. No.’

Republican operatives, however, aren’t too sure Parscale will end up coming out of 2020 unscathed.

‘When you mess up a big campaign like Trump’s, sooner or later, Trump is going to want something back,’ said Wayne Dupree, a conservative online pundit entrenched deep in Trump World. ‘You can’t mess up an election and just walk away. There’ll be some reckoning.’

Parscale meteoric rise from garden-variety techie and amateur house-flipper to Trump campaign social media guru in 2016 came with millions of dollars for Parscale, who spearheaded the social media strategy that some say was a key reason for Trump’s election.

In August 2019, DailyMail.com reported exclusively that at the time Parscale hopped on the Trump train, a Parscale family-owned company had filed for bankruptcy.

And suddenly, Parscale was on a cash-fueled shopping spree that included the three upscale Fort Lauderdale properties over the course of three months, as well as fancy and exotic cars.

The 6-foot-8 former college basketball player was a visible and popular presence by Trump’s side who got his own standing ovations at rallies.

At the time, he told DailyMail.com in an exclusive interview he wasn’t going to apologize for his newfound wealth.

‘I make no secret about the fact that working for the Trump family made me a wealthy man well before I ever became President Trump’s campaign manager,’ he said.

‘The President is an excellent businessman and being associated with him for years has been extremely beneficial to my family.’

Starting in April 2020, however, a rift between Trump and Parscale appeared as the polls started showing former Vice President Joe Biden was ahead in the race for the White House.

The commander in chief blamed Parscale for the popularity dips and threatened to sue him and his company, Parscale Strategies.

For Parscale, it all came to a screeching halt in July, a month after a Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the first since the Covid-19 pandemic started.

The indoor arena picked for what was billed as a celebration of the ‘end’ of the pandemic and Trump’s first mass gathering in four months featured huge globs of seats empty.

It was learned a few days later that teens on TikTok locked in thousands of seats without planning to attend.

Parscale was the highest profile member of the campaign axed.

And suddenly, the Parscale gravy train careened off its tracks.

According to Katrina Campins, Parscale’s realtor and a star of Season 1 of The Apprentice, the Fort Lauderdale mansion officially comes on the market Friday for $3.149 million.

Footage of the property, jointly owned by Brad and his wife Candice, went viral in September after members of the Fort Lauderdale Police SWAT team responded to a 911 call from that address.

Candice Parscale called 911 in the afternoon of September 27 to report her heavily armed husband was drunk and babbling about killing himself.

She claimed he even loaded one of his guns with a single round.

Police managed to get Parscale outside to his driveway, where his takedown was captured on body- and dashboard-cameras.

Brad was Baker Acted, the name of Florida’s law that allows authorities to lock someone up in a mental institution without consent for up to 72 hours for evaluation and treatment.

And the city is currently suing to confiscate the 11 guns and rifles seized at the house that day. Attorneys claim in court papers Parscale is in ‘significant danger’ of harming himself or others.

According to records, the Parscales bought the canal mansion on the day of his 43rd birthday in January 2019 for $2.45 million with a $2.3 million-mortgage, according to records.

In May 2018, Brad and Candice spent $895,000 cash for a 1,500-square-foot townhouse at the Tiffany House Condos just a block from the ocean.

The two-bedroom unit is on the market for $965,000 after two price reductions.

In August 2018 Parscale Properties LLC, a Texas company owned by Brad and several family members, spent another $1,075,000 cash on a tiny condo, 1,149 square feet, at the Conrad hotel in Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Lawyers for the fired Trump aide asked a judge to block access to his psychiatric records, arguing that the wild September 27 stand-off was not a ‘calamitous’ mental health episode because Parscale never threatened anyone

The two-bedroom place went on the market in late September for $1,220,000 and has yet to find its buyer.

Realtor Campins, who was fired on Week 11 of the first Apprentice in 2004, said Parscale isn’t leaving Florida or unloading for financial reasons.

Instead, she saluted his eye for real estate that can quickly increase in value – never mind that the townhouse has been listed for nearly a year.

‘After 20-plus years in the business, I’ve come across very few people with a decisive eye for real estate like Brad’s,’ Campins wrote in a text message.

‘He has a gift for seeing value where others may not. His ability to act instinctively yet without emotion is unparalleled. His creative mind affords him the vision to bring life to any property.’