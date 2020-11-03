The Melbourne Cup may look a little different this year thanks to COVID-19 restrictions but it didn’t take long for revellers to get into the party spirit at the event.

With Covid-19 safety measures in place, no racegoers or owners were allowed to attend Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne for Australia’s most prestigious horse race.

Residents living in Melbourne are currently able to gather in groups of up to 10 people outdoors and all bars and restaurants are only able to host 20 people indoors and 50 people outdoors, though restrictions in the city set to ease further on 8 November.

But Australian states and territories are currently under different levels of restrictions to contain Covid-19, meaning glamorous women in high heels and hats and other keen racing fans could flood into Sydney’s Royal Randwick Racecourse, hosting a crowd of around 10,000, while 5,000 revellers in Brisbane headed to Doomben Racecourse.

As thousands arrived for Australia’s biggest social occasion, race-goers in towering heels and very darling necklines could be seen chugging their drinks and falling about as they partied in the sunshine.

Punters were seen dressed in their formal best to watch the races, drink, gamble, take pictures and enjoy a day of socialising.

The glamorous guests beamed in their fanciest frocks as they took in the sights before enjoying a day in the sun, and a day of horse racing.

Some accessorised with medical face masks as they posed for selfies in crowds of hoards attending the big day in the city.

Meanwhile others let their hand down as they could be seen chugging down champagne straight from the bottle.

Thousands of Brisbane punters took advantage of Queensland’s eased COVID-19 restrictions to celebrate at Doomben Racecourse on Tuesday afternoon

Revelers appeared overjoyed as they strolled into the event after months of Covid-19 restrictions prevented them from seeing friends and family

Many glamourous ladies made the most out of the early summer sunshine in the city as they watched the horse race in Brisbane today

It wasn’t long before festivities became too much for some people, with many snapped removing their shoes as they struggled towards the end of the day

Feeling care free! Many party-goers appeared relaxed as they danced and drank at the race course in the early summer sunshine

Masses gathered in vibrant and colourful dresses and opted for elegant head pieces as they attended the event in Brisbane today

Many opted for tiny dresses and sky high heels as they enjoyed the big day out at the start of the Australian summer period.

One woman was seen dropping to the ground as she playfully posed for a photograph in a tiny dress, while another appeared to be singing out with joy as she arrived at the racecourse.

It wasn’t long before festivities became too much for some, with some attendees snapped removing their heels as they left the venue after a long day partying.

Other Sydneysiders donned their best race wear to celebrate the day in bars and pubs around the city.

Glammed up attendees were seen spilling out of Randwick and onto the streets of Sydney on Tuesday afternoon.

One race-goer lapped up the sunshine and offered the camera a thumbs-up towards the end of the event at the Doomben Race Course

By the end of the day, worse for wear punters spilled out onto the streets of Brisbane after the event at Doomben Racecourse in the sunshine

Other race-goers remained keen to keep the party going into the evening after a glamorous day of revelry with friends and loved-ones

Others keen to keep the party going headed to the harbour for a post-race celebration, making the most of Sydney’s sunny 24C afternoon.

Melburnians flocked to St Kilda beach and various watering holes across the city for a socially distanced celebration, while 5,000 Brisbane punters packed Doomben Racecourse – a smaller crowd than usual with COVID restrictions in place.

On the west coast, up to 20,000 punters flocked to Perth’s Ascot racecourse for one of the biggest Melbourne Cup events in the country this year, also taking advantage of the state’s relaxed restrictions.

By the end of the event, crowds lined up outside bars and restaurants as they remained determined to maintain the party atmosphere

Others appeared ready to head home after a day of dancing and drinking in the sun, with some walking bare foot away from the Race Course

One woman appeared better prepared as she swapped her high heels for flat pumps and strolled along supporting a close friend wearing a matching white lacey dress

In Melbourne, locals have flocked to pubs, restaurants and parks for a crowd-free Cup day, the hottest in over half a century.

Other usual race-goers chose not to attend in person, instead trading raceground shenanigans for low-key lunches and viewings at home.

While the track and upmarket marquees are normally swamped by celebrities, this year the A-list will largely be staying away and celebrating in different ways.