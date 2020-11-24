A-Q

A-Q is leaving his position at Chocolate City Music to set up a music incubator for African artistes this November.

The Nigerian Hip-Hop artiste has signed a joint venture deal with Africa’s biggest music distribution platform, Africori Music Group. Together with Africori, he will spend the next 18 months discovering and funding artistes’ careers across Sub-Saharan Africa.

“I had a wholesome experience at Chocolate City, and I’m happy to have been part of the label’s journey to profitability”, A-Q says.

“I’m even more excited about my new business venture with Africori; I’m very passionate about discovering and nurturing talent. We are confident that the music incubator is what African artistes need right now. We all know access to funds is very limited for young acts across the continent’, A-Q adds.

Founder and CEO of Africori, Yoel Kenan says “I am very excited to be partnering with A-Q on discovering and nurturing a new wave of talented and soon to be very successful artists from the continent”.

Heading affairs at Chocolate City Music for about four years, A-Q co-founded 100 Crowns, Choc City’s first subsidiary label focused on the Hip-Hop genre. With 100 Crowns, A-Q signed BlaqBonez, Chocolate City’s biggest artiste at the moment and oversaw the releases of music projects from Loose Kaynon and M.I Abaga.

A-Q also worked on and co-executed seven editions of The Coronation – a live musical event as well as the viral Martell Cyphers videos. Other campaigns include the Monster Verse social media rap challenge.

A-Q, real name Gilbert Bani is a graduate of The University of Lagos. He released his critically acclaimed “God’s Engineering” album in March 2020. He also collaborated with rap giant M.I Abaga on The Live Report EP in June 2020.

