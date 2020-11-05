World News Exhausted and Anxious, Voters Find the Country More Divided Than Ever By Audra D. S. Burch and Campbell Robertson 17 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 8 “The great wedge in America just got bigger last night,” said one. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments