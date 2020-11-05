World News

Exit Polls Point to the Power of White Patriarchy

By
0
exit-polls-point-to-the-power-of-white-patriarchy
Views: Visits 11

Some people who have historically been oppressed will stand with their oppressors.

‘We need to protect women, children’

Previous article

What if It Does All Come Down to Omaha?

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News