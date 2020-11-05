The founder of Longevity Nigeria, a health-based activist group in Nigeria, Agbolade Omowole, has urged leaders across all spectrums to prioritise public health post-COVID-19.







Agbolade, who made this known during a virtual event, said that national health systems are the first line of defense against outbreak of epidemic, “but unfortunately, they are often under-funded, leading to major gaps in the health workforce, infrastructure, health information system and supply chain.”







Also speaking at the event, Ilia Stambler, Chief Science Officer at Vetek Association – Senior Citizens Movement (Israel), said: “Coronavirus affected more of the vulnerable population, especially the aged, reason there is an urgent need to create policies to improve healthy longevity all around the world because longevity activism is still young.”







On her part, Daria Khaltourina, Chair of the Board of the Council for Public Health and Demography in Russia, encouraged participants to embrace healthy lifestyle by avoiding smoking, alcohol, and ensuring regular physical activity with good nutrition.