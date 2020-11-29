By Davies Iheamnachor

An explosion has rocked a church said to be owned by the father of Rivers State governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, in Port Harcourt.

It was gathered that over five youths had invaded the church identified as Christain Universal Church International on 25 Azikiwe Street Mile, 3 Diobu, Port Harcourt and detonated the explosive suspected to be Dynamite, on Saturday night.

A source who spoke in confidence said the explosive blew up and shattered some parts of the church building.

It was also gathered that three of the boys were apprehended and handed over to the Police, by vigilante who were on guard.

Meantime, operatives of Eagle crack, an outfit of the state police command, Mopol 19 and other security agencies have taken over the area.

